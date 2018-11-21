NEWS: Nunavut
November 21, 2018 - 1:30 pm
Photo: The Enchanted Owl sets an Inuit art record
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
This 1960 stonecut print, the Enchanted Owl by the late Cape Dorset artist Kenojuak Ashevak, sold at Waddingtons Auction House on Tuesday, Nov. 20, for $216,000. That’s the highest amount ever paid for a print by a Canadian artist at auction, says the Inuit Art Foundation. When it was first released in 1960, Ashevak’s The Enchanted Owl sold for $75. Fifty prints were made: half in red and black and half in green and black. Most of the red-tail prints faded to orange, "so to find a bright red copy like the one sold at Waddingtons is exceptionally rare," the IAF said. (PHOTO COURTESY OF WADDINGTONS)