Photo: The Grizzlies premieres at TIFF

The Grizzlies, a film based on Kugluktuk’s lacrosse team, premieres at a sold-out screening tonight at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The Grizzlies, a film based on Kugluktuk’s lacrosse team, premieres at a sold-out screening tonight at the Toronto International Film Festival. "With absolutely stunning breakout performances by young Nunavut-based actors Paul Nutarariaq and Emerald MacDonald, The Grizzlies is a testament to the spirit, tenacity, and leadership of Inuit youth, persisting in spite of immense pressure and hardship," says the festival's description of the film. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GRIZZLIES)

