Photo: The healing power of magic and laughter

The magician and illusionist Brian Glow brought his magic to the people of Pangnirtung at a gathering inside the hamlet's community centre last week on May 24. Glow did an anti-bullying-themed show for students at Attagoyuk High School and Alookie Elementary School on Wednesday, May 23. The veteran performer is touring Nunavut to promote mental wellness through laughter. In Pangnirtung, Glow's two shows were the talk of the town and many children saw both of them. Nunavummiut in Gjoa Haven and Iqaluit have also enjoyed Glow's entertainment. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)