Photo: The legacy of Inuit photography

Joseph Idlout, left, a well-known hunter and community leader from the north Baffin region, is pictured here in the early 1950s with a camera around his neck. Filmmaker Doug Wilkinson featured Idlout in his 1952 film Land of the Long Day, and left a camera and developing kit for Idlout to produce his own photography. While those photos have sat in archives for years, Carleton University researcher Carol Payne will host a photo presentation of Idlout's work in both Pond Inlet and Iqaluit this month, with hopes of meeting family and community members who can shed more light on the images. Read more later at Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NUNAVUT ARCHIVES/DOUG WILKINSON)