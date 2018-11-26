Nunatsiaq News
NEWS: Ottawa November 26, 2018 - 8:00 am

Photo: The North welcomes new Canadians

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Nunavut Sivuniksavut students and NS alumna Lucy Tulugarjuk welcome three new Canadians recently arrived from Syria, who were at the Ottawa-based college for the Ottawa premiere of the children’s film, Tia and Piujuaq, also attended by director and actor Tulugarjuk. Tia and Piujuq is a children's film that tells a story of a friendship between two young girls—one a new Canadian from Syria and the second a young girl from Igloolik. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NS)
Nunavut Sivuniksavut students and NS alumna Lucy Tulugarjuk welcome three new Canadians recently arrived from Syria, who were at the Ottawa-based college for the Ottawa premiere of the children’s film, Tia and Piujuaq, also attended by director and actor Tulugarjuk. Tia and Piujuq is a children's film that tells a story of a friendship between two young girls—one a new Canadian from Syria and the second a young girl from Igloolik. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NS)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?