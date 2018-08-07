Photo: The Nunavut premier at his desk

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq sits at his desk in his office at the legislative assembly in Iqaluit last week. Savikataaq, who came on as premier in mid-June, said he's focused on bringing better elders' care to the territory, overseeing the launch of an addictions treatment centre and building more social housing for Nunavut. Read more in a profile of the new premier later at Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)