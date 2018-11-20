NEWS: Nunavik
November 20, 2018 - 12:15 pm
Photo: The sun shines upon Kuujjuaq’s new Anglican church
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
The sunrise shines upon St. Stephen's Anglican Church in Kuujjuaq on Thursday, Nov. 15. The new church opened in September. (PHOTO COURTESY OF LUCY ABRAHAM)
(1) Comments:
Yes, the sun shall shine, come hell or high water. But it’s not enough to have sun in just one building or area of town. Kuujjuaq must receive the sun as a community, and it’s also not realistic to have the one track version of Christianity to achieve that, even thou , I believe it can help those who do believe, many believe otherwise, and that’s called freedom. One thing we can all look forward to without a doubt, and that’s the funeral services that the church will perform, and most, will be unnatural causes.