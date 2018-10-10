Photo: Three cheers for Thanksgiving volunteers

These staff with the Hamlet of Cambridge Bay’s new department of healthy living helped prepare a Thanksgiving community feast on Monday. The new department combines the former wellness and recreation departments, and will go under a new Inuinnaqtun name, Mayor Pamela Gross said at the feast. The spread, open to all members of the community of about 1,700, featured turkey, stuffing, many side dishes, and chilli. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)