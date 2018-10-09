Photo: Twin Flames win two Native American Music Awards

Twin Flames's Jaaji Okpik and Chelsey June hold up the two Native American Music Awards they received this past weekend at a ceremony in Niagara Falls, New York. They won best folk album for "Signal Fire" and best duo. "Thank you a million to all our amazing fans who voted and made this dream come true—without you this would not be possible," Okpik said after the awards ceremony. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FLAMES)