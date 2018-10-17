Photo: Unloading airlifted supplies in CamBay

Debbie Gray and her son James arrange groceries that arrived in Cambridge Bay via air from Inuvik on Oct. 18. These supplies were included in the first delivery of goods shipped to Cambridge Bay after the Oct. 2 cancellation of the Marine Transportation Service barge. However, Gray still won’t see her truck, which was also to be shipped by barge, until 2019. Read more on Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)