Photo: Waiting for merger

The Inuit of the Nunavik region of Quebec and the Inuvialuit of the western Arctic signed an agreement in Montreal Sept. 28 officially combining two northern carriers–First Air and Canadian North-into one northern airline. After the signing, Inuit Leaders Charlie Watt, who is president of the Makivik Corp., and Duane Smith, who is chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corp., shook hands, sealing the biggest airline merger in the history of Canada’s North. (FILE PHOTO)