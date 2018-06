Tunngasugitsi! Three visitors from Calgary, Alta., received a warm welcome to the Nunavut legislature on Monday, June 11, during a stop in Iqaluit that’s part of their mission to visit all Canada's 13 capital cities. Here they pose with Speaker Joe Enook and Premier Paul Quassa in the assembly chamber. From left: Enook, Jane Lawson, Gene Lobe, Quassa and Cal Coulter. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)