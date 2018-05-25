Photo: Western premiers want help from feds on Cannabis Act

Representatives at a meeting of Canada's western premiers, including Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa, third from right, stand together shortly before their two-day meeting in Yellowknife wrapped up on Wednesday, May 23. On the Cannabis Act, the premiers said that the federal government needs to ensure more collaboration with the provinces and territories on the cannabis “seed-to-sale” tracking system. They also said Ottawa must step up to provide more money for public education and awareness efforts, to reduce vehicle and equipment-related accidents and preventable health consequences, particularly among youth. Quassa is back in Iqaluit today as the sitting of the Nunavut legislature gets underway at 1:30 p.m. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE N.W.T.)