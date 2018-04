Iqaluit snowmobile enthusiasts gathered behind Qikiqtani General Hospital on Sunday, April 15, as part of the Toonik Tyme uphill sled race, or "King of the Hill" competition. Davidee Qaumariaq placed first, Davidee Kolola second and Keith Oqallak third according to the Iqaluit Racing Association, which organized the event. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)