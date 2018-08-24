Photo: Windy day in Iqaluit

Environment Canada issued a wind warning this morning affecting a large portion of the eastern Arctic. The strongest winds are expected in Iqaluit, seen here, as well as in Naujaat, Pangnirtung, Coral Harbour, Cape Dorset and Kimmirut. These communities can expect winds up to 90 km/h or more today. At midday, the wind in Iqaluit was about 50 km/h. The strongest winds are supposed to diminish this evening in Kimmirut and Iqaluit but continue into the night in the other communities. Environment Canada warns that loose objects may be tossed around by the wind and cause injury or damage. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)