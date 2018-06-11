Photo: Working to protect Pikialasorsuaq

Members of an Inuit Circumpolar Council commission met in Nuuk, Greenland last week to discuss plans to protect Pikialasorsuaq, or the North Water Polynya, an area of ice-free water that lies between Nunavut and Greenland. The commission says it has crafted a plan to act on recommendations it released in 2017. Among other things, the commission wants Inuit from Nunavut and Greenland to be able to travel between the two jurisdictions without passports. From left: Eva Aariak, the Canadian Pikialasorsuaq commissioner; Kuupik Kleist, the Pikialasorsuaq commissioner for Greenland; and Okalik Eegeesiak, the chair of ICC and an international Pikialasorsuaq commissioner. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ICC)