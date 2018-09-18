Police investigate early morning Nunavik fire
Blaze destroys youth protection office in Kuujjuaq
Quebec provincial police are investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a youth protection office in Kuujjuaq.
Sometime late on Sunday, Sept. 16, through until early next morning, a fire tore through a new Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services building that housed its department of youth protection services and office space for 26 employees.
No one was injured in the fire, but the building was completely destroyed.
Sûrete du Québec provincial police officers took over the investigation on Sept. 17, calling the fire suspicious and criminal in nature. No one has been arrested in relation to the incident, the SQ said.
Community members said a suspected arsonist also set fire to a number of other houses in the neighbourhood, but police could only confirm the office fire.
For its part, the health board said it has secured the site to protect the confidentiality of its clients’ files.
“Services will resume at their normal pace as soon as possible,” a health board spokesperson said on Sept. 17.
(1) Comments:
Kuujjuaq needs a complete Security Patrol, one night guard is not enough for a big community.
We need department of youth protection, the children are on high at risk, so many children being placed under court order to foster homes, we need more Inuit involved for Inuit children, there are a large number of children being placed to non-inuit family, who do not understand their language, some on emergency foster care before court’s decision.
It is very sad result how we are being targeted, because we are not liable parents due to violence, and alcohol involved, many children are facing poverty, some are out on late nights, when a child needs to be in bed during night, we are becoming irresponsible of our own children.
Atii, tamanna nurqalaurli, ilirarkusautiuliratta, please let us stop this non-sense, senseless result on behalf of our children, it is not our culture!