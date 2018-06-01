NEWS: Iqaluit

Police lay child-luring, sex assault charges against Iqaluit man

Police demolish false rumours that claimed taxi drivers were involved



An Iqaluit man is alleged to have paid underaged girls for sex. He now faces sexual assault, sexual interference and child-luring charges, police said yesterday. The allegations have yet to be proven in court. (FILE PHOTO) An Iqaluit man is alleged to have paid underaged girls for sex. He now faces sexual assault, sexual interference and child-luring charges, police said yesterday. The allegations have yet to be proven in court. (FILE PHOTO)

June 01, 2018 - 2:30 pm

An Iqaluit man is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and child-luring, after the Nunavut RCMP arrested him on Wednesday.

The allegations against David Clifford Netser, 43, follow an investigation that started May 17, police said in a news release.

That’s when the Nunavut RCMP were told “an adult male in the community may have been engaging in sexual activity with under-aged girls in exchange for money,” police said May 31.

At the same time, RCMP said there is no evidence to support rumours posted on social media that claimed cab drivers in Iqaluit were involved.

“To bring absolute clarity to the situation, at no time was any evidence brought forth that implicated anyone involved with a cab company,” police said.

Prior to the arrest, Iqaluit’s RCMP investigation team interviewed several victims under the age of 18, police said.

Police said the investigation is continuing and more charges could be laid.

Yesterday, May 31, Netser made a first appearance at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

“Victims Services and parents of the victims are providing support to their children,” police said.

“Anyone with more information are urged to contact the Iqaluit RCMP detachment.”