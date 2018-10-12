NEWS: Nunavut

Police revive eight-year-old search for missing Inuk woman in NWT

Angela Meyer was just 22 when she disappeared in Yellowknife in 2010

Angela Meyer was at her family's home in Yellowknife on Nov. 27, 2010, when she went outside to smoke a cigarette. She hasn't been seen since. (FILE PHOTO)

The RCMP in the Northwest Territories has relaunched a search for an Inuk woman who went missing almost eight years ago.

Angela Meyer was at her family’s home in Yellowknife on Nov. 27, 2010, when she went outside to smoke a cigarette. She hasn’t been seen since.

Meyer is the daughter of Kathy and Dean Meyer and has relatives throughout Nunavut. Meyer’s relatives testified about her disappearance during recent National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women hearings.

This week, the N.W.T.‘s RCMP said the force received permission from Nav Canada to conduct UAV or drone flights on Oct. 12 over the wooded areas around where Meyer was last seen in 2010.

Police said they haven’t received any new information about Meyer’s case, but noted this is part of the ongoing investigation into the woman’s disappearance.

Meyer had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was on a pass from the psychiatric ward of Stanton Hospital on the day she went missing.

Police are asking that anyone with new information about this investigation to please call the NWT RCMP at 867-669-1111 or to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.