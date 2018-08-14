NEWS: Nunavut

Pond Inlet man charged with attempted break and enter

Billy Arnakallak, 30, in custody

August 14, 2018 - 8:12 am

A 30-year-old Pond Inlet man, Billy Arnakallak, is in custody after an attempted break and enter.

On Aug. 3, Pond Inlet RCMP received a call about a man making lewd comments to a woman.

He allegedly followed her to her home and when she was inside the residence, the man started to make attempts to enter.

The woman managed to keep the door shut and the police were called.

The Pond Inlet RCMP arrived and arrested Billy Arnakallak without incident.

He has been charged with one count of attempt to break and enter to commit an indictable offence and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Arnakallak is scheduled to appear in court in Iqaluit on Aug. 21.