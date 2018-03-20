NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut electrical utility cleans up 1,000 litres of spilled fuel

Residents of Grise Fiord asked to stay away from spill area

The QEC is cleaning up an estimated 1,000 litres of fuel that spilled from its power plant in Grise Fiord March 16. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GN) The QEC is cleaning up an estimated 1,000 litres of fuel that spilled from its power plant in Grise Fiord March 16. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GN)

March 20, 2018 - 10:30 am

The Qulliq Energy Corp. is asking residents of Grise Fiord to stay clear of the community’s power plant following a March 16 fuel spill.

The QEC said approximately 1,000 litres of fuel was found to have spilled inside the power plant from a storage tank early March 16, and then flowed outside through the plant’s door.

QEC staff were on site doing maintenance when the spill occurred and a crew was able to contain it. The corporation also flew in specialists from Nunatta Environmental Services to do remediation.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation, the QEC said in a March 16 release.

“While safety personnel will be on the site during the environmental remediation process, community members are asked to exercise caution around the area where work is being done,” the QEC said in the release.

“QEC would like to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause the community at this time.”

A new power plant is currently being constructed in the Baffin community of about 130 people, though the QEC has yet to announce when the new plant will open.