QIA continues tour to help build Inuit labour pool database

Meeting set for tonight in Pond Inlet

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association hopes to boost the number of Inuit workers at Baffinland's Mary River mine. (FILE PHOTO)

August 02, 2018 - 9:30 am

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association is continuing to drum up support for its new Inuit labour pool database, Tuttarvik.

The association hopes the database will help boost Inuit employment at Baffinland’s Mary River iron mine.

This week QIA is holding meetings on Tuttarvik in Pond Inlet, including a gathering set for tonight at the Sauniq Hotel Boardroom, starting at 7 p.m. QIA staff will be on hand to help residents complete application forms.

QIA made similar visits to Cape Dorset and Pangnirtung in June.

Those currently registered with Tuttarvik will be eligible to participate in training and education opportunities, including skills training, apprenticeships and university programs.

A website for Tuttarvik is expected to roll out in the fall. It will automatically create a resume for anyone who is registered and link them to new and upcoming job opportunities.