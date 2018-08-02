QIA continues tour to help build Inuit labour pool database
Meeting set for tonight in Pond Inlet
The Qikiqtani Inuit Association is continuing to drum up support for its new Inuit labour pool database, Tuttarvik.
The association hopes the database will help boost Inuit employment at Baffinland’s Mary River iron mine.
This week QIA is holding meetings on Tuttarvik in Pond Inlet, including a gathering set for tonight at the Sauniq Hotel Boardroom, starting at 7 p.m. QIA staff will be on hand to help residents complete application forms.
QIA made similar visits to Cape Dorset and Pangnirtung in June.
Those currently registered with Tuttarvik will be eligible to participate in training and education opportunities, including skills training, apprenticeships and university programs.
A website for Tuttarvik is expected to roll out in the fall. It will automatically create a resume for anyone who is registered and link them to new and upcoming job opportunities.
(5) Comments:
The government should focus way harder on getting people into GN, Fed, and NTI/QIA jobs instead of mining jobs that nobody wants that take people away from their homes and put them at the whim of mining companies.
You can’t make people want to work or succeed. But you can pretend to try.
#1 there are only about 400 government jobs in all of Nunavut and many of them demand university degrees (Nurses, Doctors, Teachers Engineers etc.) that require many years of education. Baffinland alone has 600 jobs available during construction and will have over 300 during production, there are similar numbers of jobs at Meadowbank, Meliadine and Hope Bay. These jobs require either on the job training or a couple of years at a trade school. Where would you think the greater benefit lies in terms of immediate job opportunity for Nunavummiut seeking employment and transferable skills?
Haha. Comical. Resume database. Stalling. QIA, every NU community already has a resume database. But u want to reinvent the wheel to disguise the fact that only 12% of Baffinland employees are Inuit and this Co. has no interest of making much more effort than that. The Co. Is only hiring their southern fam & friends.
Instead of just complaining and wanting a handout, get out there and do something about it, get educated, get trained and work hard towards getting a good job.