Cultural program fund launched for Qikiqtani Inuit

"These programs help to preserve our way of life"

Programs in Baffin communities that encourage Inuit culture and skills, such as sewing, are now eligible for up to $33,000 from the Qikiqtani Cultural Activities Program. (FILE PHOTO)

March 06, 2018 - 9:30 am

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association has put a call out for individuals and community groups in the Baffin region’s 13 communities to apply for money to fund cultural programs which foster traditional skills and strengthen Inuit identity.

Following community consultations in 2017, the QIA heard clearly that Qikiqtani Inuit wanted cultural programs, the association said in a March 5 release.

Under the new program, called the Qikiqtani Cultural Activities Program, or QCAP, each community can gain access to as much as $33,000 for programs.

Although land and sewing programs will receive priority, the QIA will also consider other Inuit cultural programs.

“I am extremely pleased that QIA can provide even more funds for important cultural programs like land and sewing in Qikiqtani communities,” QIA’s president, P.J. Akeeagok, said. “These programs help to preserve our way of life and provide Inuit an opportunity to practise, teach and share traditional skills.”

The program was among those elected by the QIA board of directors in October 2017 to receive money from a new benefits fund.

The fund gets its support from the legacy fund, which was created, in part, with royalties earned through the Mary River Inuit Impact Benefit Agreement struck with Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. in 2013 and other IIBA payments from major projects.

The deadline for applications is April 3, with guidelines and application are available on the QIA website.

