QIA recognizes young Inuit singers and poets

Becky Han, who won the 2016 Qilaut song contest, is this year's winner of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association's competition for song- and poetry-writing. (FILE PHOTO) Becky Han, who won the 2016 Qilaut song contest, is this year's winner of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association's competition for song- and poetry-writing. (FILE PHOTO)

March 08, 2018 - 2:29 pm

Three young Qikiqtani Inuit saw their talents recognized this past week when the Qikiqtani Inuit Association announced the winners of its Inuktitut song and poem contest.

The contest, which was part of the QIA’s Inuktitut Language month activities in February, solicited entries from all over the region.

“I am proud to see this showcase of cultural and linguistic pride and talent from Inuit in our Qikiqtani communities,” said QIA’s president, P.J. Akeeagok, in a release. “These songs and poems are a testament to the connection of young people to Inuktitut.”

Becky Han, originally from Arctic Bay, received the first prize award of $400.

Han was the 2016 winner of the Government of Nunavut’s Qilaut children’s song contest,

and last March she opened for Tanya Tagaq at the West End Cultural Centre in Winnipeg.

She submitted a love song titled “Nagligigakkit” (Because I love you) via Facebook:

The second prize award of $300 went to 19-year-old Joshua Haulli of Igloolik, who previously won the 2015 Alianait Battle of the Bands competition.

His song “Kingummungaaq” (Remembering the past) is a touching testament to his love for his father, the QIA said.

The winner of the $200 third prize went to Quentin Sala, 19, of Sanikiluaq, a Grade 12 student set to graduate in June, who is also his community’s Inuit games co-ordinator and supervisor, as well as an RCMP guard.

His winning poem is called “Life:”

As Inuit we all matter, even if we are going through a hard time

Life can change as long as we live a good life

Bad and good time pass through

Depressing things come to pass right away

Good times also come too and let us not lose sight of it

Let’s try to live a good life because that is the only way

And try to have love

Because love is bigger than sad times

Let’s live a good life as Inuit

We have to keep trying because that’s the only way

