Qikiqtani Inuit Association doubles its daycare subsidy

The QIA now offers a $10-a-day subsidy to eligible families in the region

Les Petits Nanooks daycare is located within Les Trois Soleils French-language school in Iqaluit. (PHOTO COURTESY PETITSNANOOKS.CA)

August 13, 2018 - 1:30 pm

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association has doubled its daycare subsidy for eligible parents in the region, the organization announced last week.

Last fall, the Baffin organization launched a $5-a-day subsidy for Inuit parents across the region who have children enrolled at licensed child care centres.

Now, the QIA said it’s bumping that subsidy to $10 per day.

“Access to affordable daycares gives children a head start and parents the opportunity to re-enter the workforce sooner,” said QIA President P. J. Akeeagok in an Aug. 9 release.

The increase, passed in a resolution at the QIA’s May meeting, is retroactive to April 1, 2018.

The increase means that Inuit parents who currently receive a separate daycare subsidy through the Kakivak Association—which administers the QIA’s daycare fund—can now receive up to $29 a day towards care.

Child care remains a pressing need in many Nunavut communities. In the spring of 2017, when the QIA toured the region’s 13 communities, its executives heard that access to affordable daycare was a priority for many families.

The QIA draws the subsidy from its Benefits Fund.

The daycare subsidy now represents an investment of $500,000 or $2,500 per child a year, the QIA said, which covers roughly 200 childcare spaces.

The subsidy is still a pilot program, which will run until March 2020.