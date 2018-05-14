NEWS: Nunavut

Quassa moves Sheutiapik into Nunavut’s status of women portfolio

“She will be a strong voice for women’s rights and interests”

Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Elisapee Sheutiapik will serve as minister responsible for the Status of Women, effective immediately, Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa said Friday in an announcement. (FILE PHOTO)

May 14, 2018 - 2:30 pm

Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Elisapee Sheutiapik will serve as minister responsible for the status of women, effective immediately, Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa said Friday in an announcement.

Sheutiapik replaces Cambridge Bay MLA Jeannie Ehaloak, who has held the portfolio since Nov. 21, 2017.

Sheutiapik is a former president of Nunavut’s Qulliit Status of Women Council and a former president of Pauktuutit, the national Inuit women’s organization.

“She will be a strong voice for women’s rights and interests in our government and our territory,” Quassa said in the announcement.

Quassa also thanked Ehaloak for the work she’s done as status of women minister since November.

This is the second portfolio change that Quassa has ordered for Sheutiapik.

This past March, Sheutiapik switched portfolios with Arviat South MLA Joe Savikataaq.

Savikitaaq took responsibility for jobs that Sheutiapik had held: economic development and transportation, environment, the Nunavut Business Credit Corp. and the Nunavut Development Corp., and he also became minister responsible for energy and mines.

At the same time, Sheutiapik became minister of family services and minister responsible for homelessness, immigration and poverty reduction.

Sheutiapik also continues to serve as government house leader.