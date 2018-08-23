NEWS: Nunavik

Quebec campaign kicks off ahead of Oct. 1 election date

Ungava MNA Jean Boucher running for re-election

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Ungava MNA Jean Boucher, at right, is seen campaigning in the 2014 election alongside Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard. (FILE PHOTO) Ungava MNA Jean Boucher, at right, is seen campaigning in the 2014 election alongside Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard. (FILE PHOTO)

August 23, 2018 - 3:30 pm

Today marks the beginning of a five-week election campaign in Quebec, leading up to a vote on Oct. 1.

Voters will cast their ballots that day in the province’s 42nd general election.

In Nunavik’s riding of Ungava, incumbent Liberal MNA Jean Boucher is running for re-election.

Boucher, a lawyer who used to work for the Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau, was elected in 2014 along with a Liberal government, headed by Premier Philippe Couillard.

Boucher will campaign to hold onto that seat against the Coalition Avenir Québec’s Denis Lamothe, a retired Sûreté du Québec officer who worked for six years in Kuujjuaq and Kuujjuaraapik.

The Parti Québécois candidate in the Ungava riding is Jonathan Mattson, a Master of Earth Sciences graduate, who currently works as director of the Crown corporation for alcohol sales in Quebec, la Société des alcools du Québec, in Chibougamau. The Québec Solidaire candidate is Olivier Dion.

The electoral district, which spans some 855,000 square kilometres, is largely occupied by Inuit to the north and James Bay Cree to the west, with a cluster of communities further inland, including the administrative hub of Chibougamau.

But Nunavik typically produces very low voter turnouts for both provincial and federal elections.

In Quebec’s last election in 2014, just 27 per cent of eligible voters in the region cast ballots, a number that Élections Québec says it hopes to boost in this year’s election.

Recent polls show the Liberal government will have to campaign hard to hold onto power.

A Léger Marketing poll conducted mid-August put François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec ahead of the Liberals with 36 per cent support.

The Liberals polled at 30 per cent support, followed by the Parti Québécois at 18 per cent and Québec Solidaire with 10 per cent.

Are you on the list of electors? You can check here.