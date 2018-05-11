NEWS: Iqaluit

Quebec film fest returns to Iqaluit

Astro Theatre will feature three free films May 12, 13

Nelly et Simon: Misson Yeti screens on Saturday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m., one of three films playing this weekend in Iqaluit as part of a French-language film fest. Nelly et Simon: Misson Yeti screens on Saturday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m., one of three films playing this weekend in Iqaluit as part of a French-language film fest.

May 11, 2018 - 11:30 am

A French-language film festival returns to Iqaluit this week, its final stop in a Canada-wide tour.

La Tournée Québec Cinéma is back in Nunavut for its sixth visit to the territory to present three Quebec films.

The films will be shown free of charge to the public at the Astro Theatre May 12 and May 13.

Nelly et Simon: Misson Yeti plays on Saturday, May 12 at 1 p.m. The film follows the story of Nelly Maloye, a private detective, and Simon Picard, a science research assistant, who embark on an adventure in the heart of the Himalayas to prove the existence of Yeti. Nelly et Simon is directed by Florence Savard and Pierre Greco.

Chien de Garde screens May 12 at 4:30 p.m. This is the first feature film by director Sophie Dupuis, who will attend this year’s film fest in Iqaluit in person. Chien de garde (watch dog) stars Jean-Simon Leduc, Theodore Pellerin, Maude Guerin and Paul Ahmarani and has already garnered a number of award nominations.

La Terre vue du Coeur plays Sunday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. Iolande Cadrin-Rossignol directed this documentary that looks at the work of Canadian astrophysicist Hubert Reeves and his theory of “the sixth extinction.”

The film fest is presented in collaboration with the Nunavut Francophone Association, Radio-Canada and Lab Québec Cinéma.

The team from the Quebec Cinema Lab will also run a filmmaking workshop with students from École des Trois-Soleils during its visit.

You can read more about the film fest at its website.