Quebec police watchdog hands report on Nunavik cellblock death to prosecutors
"The report produced … is not public"
Quebec’s police watchdog has completed its independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a death that took place in Puvirnituq on April 28, 2017, when a 22-year-old man died while in the custody of the Kativik Regional Police Force.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes investigates all cases in Quebec in which someone dies while in police custody.
However, in this case, members of the public will only learn a few details about the timeline of the day the man died and will not know whether any charges should be laid, the bureau said on Wednesday.
“The report produced by the BEI is not public since it contains sensitive and personally identifiable information, statements from the persons involved and witnesses as well as items of evidence,” the brief report said.
“As a result, no further information on the facts or the investigation will be disclosed by the BEI.”
The bureau did say that at about 9:33 a.m. on April 28, officers from the KRPF brought a heavily intoxicated 22-year-old man to a cell in the Puvirnituq police station. The man was placed on a mattress on the floor.
At about 5:13 p.m., a cellblock guard told police officers that the man was still lying in the same position, did not respond to questions and did not seem to be breathing.
Two police officers arrived about two minutes later at the station and attempted unsuccessfully to resuscitate the man. He was transported to the hospital where he was declared deceased.
In accordance with the Police Act, the bureau submitted its report to the director of criminal and penal prosecutions and the coroner’s office on Sept. 14.
Based on this report, they will determine whether it is appropriate to lay charges against the police officers involved, the bureau said.
(6) Comments:
The man, in the first place needed attention, not only from the police officers but from the nurses as well because, it says in details, that he was heavily intoxicated. Why only after 7 hours did they notice the position of his still body? I’m sure that his death would have been avoided if KRPF had well trained police officers that think and observe.
With in all KRPF Officers, most of all, young Officers have no experienced of the North, many faces discrimination, racial act towards their suspects, making fun of the suspects, speaking the French language vs suspects, then laughs at them.
They only learn Inuit through criminal history, rather than trying to help out a suspect what SQ Officers use to do in the past, instead of scaring suspects, they use to counsel suspects learning of their life term abused, we want SQ back, they are honest following the right book, when KRPF created their own judgements, so many Police brutalities every since KRPF started 1995, KRPF style, if you do this again “I will beat you up” sort of their own laws. This is so cruelty to humans!
There are so many rookies with no knowledge of the law, just because you wear a uniform, doesn’t meant you own the world type of thing.
I just hope that, pathologist will find some good evidence sooner.
they didn’t send him out for an autopsy?
A lot of people know what went down that day. We witnessed it. They were there to arrest his sister and the cops manhandled her so he stepped in and protected her from the cops. They let her go and arrested him instead with quite excessive force. He later died. We don’t know when or how because, he never moved. When we were told that the family and close friends can visit the body, We saw very disturbing things I won’t go into detail about, but I’ll just say that it was a result of abuse. Whether he died within the cell or not, he died in the custody of the cops. They should be charged and they should be held responsible for the outcome of their detainees.
You cage up a dog in the south and if anything happens to that dog, you’re charged with cruelty and criminal negligence.
This should be no different and the family I hope puts a lawsuit against KRPF.
I thought, normally, when a person dies in cell, it is a procedure to send the body for autopsy, that is something to consider, they still can dig the body, it is still fresh corp, the community should raise their concern, and send the body for autopsy!
Police officers uses excess force towards their suspects I for one knows how brutally they can be… They almost kill me like they kill that young man!!!!