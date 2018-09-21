NEWS: Nunavik

Quebec police watchdog hands report on Nunavik cellblock death to prosecutors

"The report produced … is not public"



September 21, 2018 - 8:30 am

Quebec’s police watchdog has completed its independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a death that took place in Puvirnituq on April 28, 2017, when a 22-year-old man died while in the custody of the Kativik Regional Police Force.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes investigates all cases in Quebec in which someone dies while in police custody.

However, in this case, members of the public will only learn a few details about the timeline of the day the man died and will not know whether any charges should be laid, the bureau said on Wednesday.

“The report produced by the BEI is not public since it contains sensitive and personally identifiable information, statements from the persons involved and witnesses as well as items of evidence,” the brief report said.

“As a result, no further information on the facts or the investigation will be disclosed by the BEI.”

The bureau did say that at about 9:33 a.m. on April 28, officers from the KRPF brought a heavily intoxicated 22-year-old man to a cell in the Puvirnituq police station. The man was placed on a mattress on the floor.

At about 5:13 p.m., a cellblock guard told police officers that the man was still lying in the same position, did not respond to questions and did not seem to be breathing.

Two police officers arrived about two minutes later at the station and attempted unsuccessfully to resuscitate the man. He was transported to the hospital where he was declared deceased.

In accordance with the Police Act, the bureau submitted its report to the director of criminal and penal prosecutions and the coroner’s office on Sept. 14.

Based on this report, they will determine whether it is appropriate to lay charges against the police officers involved, the bureau said.