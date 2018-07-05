NEWS: Nunavik

Quebec’s inquiry into Indigenous peoples and public services to visit Nunavik

Viens commission staff will be in three communities this month

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Lucy Grey, in red, the Inuit liaison with the Viens Commission, is pictured with other commission staff during a visit to Umiujaq in June. (PHOTO COURTESY OF L. KULULA/CERP) Lucy Grey, in red, the Inuit liaison with the Viens Commission, is pictured with other commission staff during a visit to Umiujaq in June. (PHOTO COURTESY OF L. KULULA/CERP)

July 05, 2018 - 1:25 pm

Quebec’s Viens commission is visiting three Nunavik communities this month to reach out to residents who may still want to take part in the public inquiry.

The commission looking at how Quebec’s Indigenous peoples are treated by some of the province’s public services is expected to wrap up this fall.

Before then, commission staff will be stopping in these communities:

• Kangiqsualujjuaq on July 4-6 for information sessions

• Kuujjuaq on July 8-13 for public presentations

• Puvirnituq on July 23-27 for information sessions

During the sessions, residents can arrange to speak with commission staff to ask questions about the inquiry process and how to take part.

Investigative agents will be on hand if people want to open a file and share their experiences related to one of the six public services covered by the inquiry’s mandate: health, social, justice, correctional, youth protection and policing services.

The commission visited Inukjuak, Umiujaq and Akulivik in June with its Inuit liaison, Lucy Grey. The commission said it plans to return to Nunavik again in August.

The commission is accepting registration to give testimony to the commission until September 5.

At that point, its lead commissioner, retired justice Jacques Viens, will prepare a report listing recommendations for the government to improve the delivery of those services as they affect Indigenous Quebecers.

But as the commission nears the end of its mandate, it says its staff has visited just nine of the province’s 11 Indigenous nations.

Nunavimmiut can contact the inquiry by phone at 1-844-580-0113 or by email at info@cerp.gouv.qc.ca. Residents can also reach out in Inuktitut to the commission’s Inuit liaison at lugrey@hotmail.com.