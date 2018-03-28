Radio-Canada doc exposes rape culture among Nunavik construction workers
“He wanted to be friends … but he turned out to be a monster"
A Salluit woman has spoken out about her 2013 sexual assault, committed by a construction worker visiting the community.
While the majority of sexual assaults in Nunavik are committed by residents of the region, Inuit women say southern construction workers who come north to work on contracts can pose a threat.
CBC’s French-language sister broadcaster, Radio-Canada, explored the issue on its investigative documentary program Enquête, which aired on March 22.
The episode, called Uvangalu, or Me Too, focused on the story of Kathy Papigatuk and her sister, who were raped by a construction worker in Salluit.
In October 2013, a Gely Construction employee named Daniel Bilodeau invited Papigatuk, then 15, and her 16-year-old sister, to take a ride in his truck outside the Hudson Strait community.
Papigatuk said the 27-year-old man raped her and her sister in the back of his truck that night, and then told the girls not to tell anyone what happened.
“He wanted to be friends … but he turned out to be a monster,” Papigatuk told Radio-Canada journalist Josée Dupuis.
Papigatuk went to the local police station a few days later to give a statement. Bilodeau pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of sexual assault of a minor and received a 240-day sentence.
A number of women interviewed for the documentary said southern construction workers use their short stints away from home to prey on young Inuit women, plying them with alcohol and drugs.
More than four years after the assault, Papigatuk and her sister said they decided to speak out about it to try and help other women.
“It’s better to talk it out, to release the anger,” Papigatuk said.
Kativik Regional Police Force statistics report that there were 220 sexual assaults against minors in Nunavik in 2017, and 226 sexual assaults against adult women in the region that same year.
You can watch the full French-language documentary online here.
Our girls are statistically more likely to be sexually assisted, raped or pregnant than to graduate from high school. There’s a big problem here and out male politicians are even acknowledging it!
Some construction guys are nice, and some are not, and native guys
are the same.
We all have to be careful. Some folks end up in a happy marriage and
relationship. Unfortunately some do not.
We need more screening, or should I say we need to screen people coming into Nunavik. There is a big influx of workers , coming and going, and not just coming and going, but setting up shop next door or across the street. Take a community like Kuujjuaq. There has been so many new comers from the south in the last 8 or 10 years, that’s it’s concerning to have a free for all movement of so many unknown personalities coming to town. We don’t know who they are, and we have a right to know who they are. A small town is more fragile than a big Center or a city to such unbalanced unknown mix of people that just come in without due regard to the natural growth of a community. In Kuujjuaq some years back, and this was in the news, a murderer was hiding out in town, with a comfortable job, until caught and sent to jail. Hey newcomers, who are you? It’s time we know, so maybe the municipality can set something up to identify who’s coming to town.
I am very grateful that Papigatuk spook out, otherwise this have been silent to often from Construction workers from south selected by our organizations for the cheapest price ! Now, this exposed ! be very careful about it and more will be exposed, I am very glad this is being investigated .
KRPF, KRG? They will probably sweep it under.
Mayor, NRHB? No, not your problem.
Mak. Corp.? not your beneficairy.
Families, friends.?
Youth protection?
Should read “the majority of *reported* sexual assaults”. Most victims don’t report and if you know the person who assaulted you is transient, sometimes its easier not to bother. The police are not kind to Inuit rape victims. Going to court? Sharing what happened for everyone to see and to have your whole life on trial because of what someone else did to you?? No thanks.
Thank you to Papigatuk for having the courage to do what a lot of us couldn’t. It takes bravery to go to the police and even more courage still to speak publically about it.