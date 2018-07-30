NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP investigate CamBay apartment fire

Three units damaged by smoke and water

July 30, 2018 - 1:30 pm

The Cambridge Bay RCMP is working with the community’s fire chief to investigate a late-night blaze in a 10-plex apartment building on July 26.

At around 3 a.m. Cambridge Bay RCMP responded to a call on Koihak Maghagak Road.

Cambridge Bay’s fire department were able to keep the fire contained to just one unit, so it did not spread to the rest of the building, according to a news release.

Three of the apartments were damaged by smoke and water. One person was taken to the medical centre for smoke inhalation.