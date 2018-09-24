Renewable energy could cut costs for Nunavut
Trade show panellists push wind and solar energy
Nunavut’s Baffin region is seeing faster rates of climate change than most areas in the Arctic, especially in the fall and winter.
That’s what ArcticNet researcher Trevor Bell told attendees at a four-part panel presentation on climate change and the importance of clean energy that took place at Iqaluit’s Arctic Winter Games Arena during the Nunavut Trade Show on Sept. 20.
“This region is currently experiencing some of the most rapid climate change in the Arctic,” Bell said.
Changes are more noticeable around coastal “hot spots” said Bell, who used Hudson Strait and Foxe Basin as examples. He called changes in snow and ice cover likely to be “unprecedented” in “many millennia.”
“It’s already happening here, you are already adapting to it,” he said.
Now researchers and developers are focusing on how to make their climate studies tie in with real-life situations where northerners need support, he said, for issues like food security, sustainable hunting and travel on the land.
The goal of the hour-long trade show panel was to highlight clean and energy-efficient technologies that can help reduce the effects of climate change on northern environments.
Martha Lenio of the World Wildlife Fund’s Iqaluit office spoke about renewable energy projects that the environmental lobby group has underway in partnership with residents in Gjoa Haven and Rankin Inlet.
The community of Gjoa Haven is hoping to start up an energy co-op, to help people take advantage of government energy programs that could lead to dollar savings for communities, like the Qulliq Energy Corp’s net metering project.
Lenio shared a study by the WWF that looks into the costs of diesel fuel used in Nunavut. That research found that over $60 million is spent on diesel subsidies in Nunavut every year, and the Government of Nunavut’s housing corporation pays most of that bill.
She said the WWF is pro-development, but wants to see change happen in an environmentally respectful way. And because technologies for renewable energy are advancing, using sustainable energy sources can be economically viable, Lenio said.
Brett Faravo, a conservation scientist with Memorial University, shared a cost-saving idea involving wind energy that he and a team of researchers won a national award for this spring. The group looked at replacing diesel generators in Nunavut communities by pairing wind farms with battery storage centres that gather and save the energy for use when it isn’t windy.
A video on that project quotes Faravo as saying that Nunavut electricity rates are as much as 10 times the Canadian average, because the territory relies completely on fossil fuels. The team calculated that in Iqaluit operation and maintenance costs for a wind farm would level out at around two to three million dollars, whereas diesel operations in Iqaluit are on average around $30.4 million annually. This latter amount could increase, should federal carbon prices kick in, he said.
In Iqaluit, developing hydroelectric energy could be one solution, according to Sheldon Nimchuk of the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation.
The Inuit corporation is working on ways to make renewable energy economically viable in the Baffin region. These efforts will be seen in the construction of the new Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre on Federal Road.
As QC builds that centre, developers are looking at how to install infrastructure that will be useful for a future municipal subdivison. The company’s newest subsidiary, Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation, is working on ways to make clean energy a priority in this development.
(7) Comments:
If it’s hard attracting teachers to communities now, wait until the community has noisy and possible health problems with massive wind turbines (WT’s). Interesting, people move away from WT’s instead.
Yes, WWF came to Rankin saying, “only giving information”. Next day it’s “Where do the WT’s go?”
My questions were not answered or at the next meeting a few months later, now with a hamlet councilor. Who informed only a wind recording tower is going up to measure wind speeds. After meeting found a Yukon website saying WT’s ARE going up in Rankin Inlet.
Tent city and Landing Lake area cabin owners are in for a shocking, noisy surprise.
No consultations. No environmental studies on bird kills - Peregrine falcon. How safe will drinking water be? Will WT’s end community growth? Has the Hamlet set up a $7 plus million decommission, fund when WT’s life expectancy of 10-15 years ends?
It’ll be a sign of global warming propaganda madness if Iqaluit erects WT’s and not a hydro dam.
# 2 - what a rambling bunch of horse manure. Risen to lowest depths of though process.
@1: it wouldn’t be a Nunatsiaq article on climate change and renewable energies without Jim Macdonald sharing his climate change denial views.
#3 - Counterpoint - it wouldn’t be a Nunatsiaq News article on climate change without a full drinking of the koolaid and no critical analysis of the claims made by the presenters.
Take a look at our neighbours in Greenland, Iceland and Scandinavia, they have been doing some great things with renewable energy and we can learn from what they have been doing. Keep up with the times!
Wind and Solar are not cost-efficient, and if they are expensive down south; you can bet your buck it will be more expensive up here.
The most cost effective energy by far is Nuclear, but for some reason everyone is scared of it… After that, it is Hydro (location specific), and Diesel.
Spend the money to upgrade our half-Century(some older) diesel generators.
I sure do hope it works out though, look forward to the “$49k reduced energy prices” in 20 years. Maybe by then there will be a household nuclear energy box.
Wind turbines generate some sound yes, about 45 decibels from 300 metres. That is about the same amount of sound from a refrigerator. And at 1.5km away it becomes inaudible. I am sure a Tootoo bonfire makes more noise over a year then what tent city would be dealing with over wind turbines. Much less noisy then dirty diesel-fueled generators.
There would be a footprint to the turbines, that possibly could disrupt migrations, but then these animals will avoid the area if it proves to be harmful to them, think any falcons nesting in the town? before the nickel mine, maybe, but then they would have moved out. Sounds like some big natural costs, but that cost of animals moving out from the community and turbines is a drop in the ocean compared to the total cost of runaway climate change.
Less diesel means less sulphur, diesel exhaust (which is a carcinogen causing lunch cancer and bladder cancer), and less reliance on refineries and their chemicals.