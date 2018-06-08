NEWS: Nunavut

Screening program for hearing loss in Nunavut underway

“Hearing loss can have a significant impact on key developmental milestones”

Health Minister Pat Angnakak announced in the legislature on June 6 the launch of a program to screen children in Nunavut for hearing loss. (FILE PHOTO)

June 08, 2018 - 11:30 am

More than 200 children in the Baffin region have been screened for hearing loss as part of a program that the Government of Nunavut’s departments of health and education launched last October, says Health Minister Pat Angnakak.

A total of 600 assessments will take place in elementary schools across the territory in the communities of Pond Inlet, Igloolik, Arviat, Whale Cove, Cambridge Bay and Kugluktuk, said Angnakak.

Agnakak made the announcement in the legislature on Wednesday, June 6.

The minister said that the program is intended to help the GN better understand the problem with hearing loss in the territory, which is estimated to be 40 percent higher than in southern Canada.

Speaking of the need for the program, Angnakak said, “Hearing loss can have a significant impact on key developmental milestones, but screening children early can help mitigate risk factors for further hearing loss and developmental delays.”

Angnak said that the Health Department will use the findings of the screening program “to develop a plan to improve access to audiology services, treatment plans and ongoing support.”