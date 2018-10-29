“She should know,” Nunavut premier says of former minister’s breach
Motion to censure executive council expected today for vote by regular members
At the bottom of the document read aloud in public last week inside the Nunavut legislature by former cabinet minister Pat Angnakak are the words “strictly confidential.”
The document in question—the sharing of which led to the removal of Angnakak’s portfolios and her ensuing resignation from cabinet—was a record of decision.
Papers like it are usually kept in a locked file, after being delivered by hand to a minister by a staff member. Those documents don’t get sent through the mail.
To Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq’s knowledge, it’s the first time a Nunavut cabinet minister has ever read from that type of document at the legislature.
The incident occurred last week, on Oct. 23, when Angnakak spoke in response to a question about staff housing. She afterwards said she believed she had permission to read from the document, and that she did so in order to be more transparent and to give better information than could be found in prepared answers.
The following day, Savikataaq announced the removal of her portfolios, and on Oct. 25 Angnakak resigned in an exit speech in which she denied the breach and challenged Savikataaq’s leadership as premier.
“If she had read the whole thing, right down to the last line, on the bottom of the paper, it says ‘strictly confidential,’” Savikataaq told Nunatsiaq News in an interview on Monday morning, Oct. 29, when he responded to Angnakak’s speech.
Because Angnakak had worked previously for the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs, and as an executive assistant to a number of cabinet ministers, Savikataaq said she should have been familiar with the nature of those documents.
“It would be understandable if it was the first sitting and a new minister,” he said. “She should know these documents are secure.”
This afternoon, the legislature’s order paper states a motion will be made to censure the Nunavut cabinet. Notice of that motion was made on Friday, Oct. 26, by Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet MLA Cathy Towtongie, and was seconded by former premier Paul Quassa.
Savikataaq said he couldn;t speak to the coming motion yet, because he didnt have any information on what it would be about.
“They have not informed us why they are censuring us,” he said.
But if that motion has anything to do with the different way in which cabinet dealt with Angnakak’s breach in comparison to a September breach by the Education Department, Savikataaq said his answer will be the same as it was last week, when he called the two breaches completely different.
“The only common denominator was that there were two breaches,” he said.
The censure motion applies to the cabinet as a whole.
Angnakak continues to deny the breach, saying she felt she had the premier’s approval.
Savikataaq said Angnakak did come to his office with the confidential document prior to the sitting that day, and he did suggest that she develop speaking notes with staff members who knew what “high-level” content should be shared.
“At no time did I give her instruction to take that confidential document and stand up in the house and read it. It was confidential advice that was given to cabinet,” Savikataaq said.
While there are “grey areas” in government, and there should be “give and take,” he said the choice that Angnakak made left him with little choice.
“This is a blatant breach of cabinet confidentiality and a breaking of oath. She chose to take the document out of her office and down to the house and read it on TV…. It puts me in a difficult situation,” he said, adding that it “weighed on his mind” that Angnakak had voted to make him premier in June.
In August, Savikataaq reassigned Angnakak’s portfolios, moving her from health to take responsibility for both the Nunavut housing and energy corporations.
“We are an open government, but there is some information that has to be kept close to the chest,” Savikataaq said. “We need to be able to make decisions in confidence until the decision and outcome is made public. We don’t make it public how we got to that point.”
Sworn to cabinet confidentiality himself, Savikataaq said he is choosing not to respond to what he calls “half-truths” contained in Angnakak’s exit speech.
“I’m sworn to secrecy too, it’s our system… I can only say so much,” he said. “I’ve chosen to take the high road.”
He reiterated that Angnakak’s dismissal had nothing to do with her gender. “It’s not a gender problem, it’s an operational problem,” he said.
Angnakak told Nunatsiaq News last Friday that women “still have a long way to go” in Nunavut politics.
A leadership forum is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 2, at 2:30 where MLAs will choose a cabinet minister. The premier will later assign a portfolio to that new member of cabinet.
(16) Comments:
It was only a matter of time before Patikuluk did herself in. The suggestion that she was stripped of her Cabinet portfolios because she is a woman is pathetic. The Premier did the right thing.
The Premier is once again doing the bidding of the DM’s. This is going to cost him in the long run.
At this point people are so fed up with DM lapdogs that they might elect the next Trump to Make Nunavut Great Again.
Did the premier just call a record of decision “confidential advice”?
Should I read anything into that, or was it just an honest mistake?
For a public government, there’s a lot of things going on behind closed doors. Where’s the transparency in that?
This breach was a serious act of defiance. They had every reason to remove her. There may have been more problems if the entire cabinet wanted her out. She could have apologized and they probably would have given her a few portfolios, but that would mean Angnakak would have to admit she did something wrong so she chose to make a grandiose speech, trash the premier’s reputation based on a a comment that she perceived as possible gender-based discrimination.
To top it off, Hickes is the minister of the department she’ll attack the most. No one is better suited to diffuse her questions.
In her exit speech she also alluded to the fact that some people have created positions in order to have their spouses get a job in Nunavut. She said that in the context of “there are worse things out there that are being done, compared to what she read in the Legislative Assembly”. I wonder if anyone or any media have picked up on that but when you search under certain DMs last names in the GN staff directory, it is easy enough to find the name of their spouse working at the GN. A simple google search also tells you since when the spouse has been working at the GN. Oddly enough it is after that DM was hired.
It looks like you read confidentiality documents a bit too late because you didn’t do anything for your male worker when he breached on his job. If, you are Conservative, someone in that Department worked on you about confidentiality. Some doctors in Alberta just give you prescription with no explanation of it. If, I asked the Pharmacist, he would say, it has something to do with confidentiality. What difference does it make between Joanasie and Pat did?. It shows, you made a mistake too. It sure looks like you read that document a bit too late. We don’t wanna loose Pat because, we need some one like her. Pat knows my people. She speaks Inuktute more than me and I am an Elder.
Poster#3 may have really hit on something. If the information Pat made public was a “record of decision”, what was the harm in making it public?? Is the Executive Council afraid of the public knowing about formal decisions it makes? When their so called cabinet makes a decision about something, what is the mischief in letting the ordinary people who elected them know about it??
This farce reinforces my belief that we should go to party government. Whether you like cannabis legalization or the carbon tax or not, at least you know it’s coming and no on is hiding it from you. Can’t say that the same with the GN
So I’m confused as to why something that is confidential would only be labeled as such in the last line of the document? Shouldn’t it very clearly be labeled on the first page so that it is known from the get go that this information cannot be shared?
I’m not taking a stance on this drama because I feel like I don’t know enough to make an informed opinion, but this struck me as odd.
It does not seem to me an expression of good faith to first discuss a document as it relates to a question with your co-worker about them handling it in public. Then forget to tell them that the information is so private that they will lose their portfolio if they discuss it in public. the whole thing sure smells of a bad smell - puah!
From Wikipedia:
“Mister Geppetto, is a fictional character in the novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. Geppetto is an elderly, impoverished woodcarver and the creator of Pinocchio.” ...He pulls Pinocchio’s strings.
“Pinocchio is a fictional character and the protagonist of the children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Italian writer Carlo Collodi. Carved by a woodcarver named Geppetto in a village near Lucca, he was created as a wooden puppet but dreams of becoming a real boy.”
its not just that did that’s an excuse it’s so much more wrong by Joe and the DMs. cecorship should be fair to David too for confidentiality. thank u Cathy for your direction.
We want Nunavut challenges to be on the agenda. Homelessness and hunger are still felt and these clowns just want a soap opera.
Let’s have elections to replace these misfits and replace them.
I see another fractured cabinet, so Main you are due for a motion to replace the current leader. You will not have a problem to get seconders.
This is all very good news for accountable government in Nunavut.
All these recent events thankfully prove that;
a) MLAs were voted in to have and express opinions,
b) they actually do have opinions,
c) these opinions naturally differ, and
d) the legislative mechanisms we have in place to sort out opinions actually work.
For almost 20 years, GN has been in a zombie like auto pilot state. Just a whole lotta private backstabbing and policy making by cronyism.
That is why there is outrage and confusion. People have just not seen it work like it is supposed to work before.
If an individual Minister tries to set policy the way she wants by leaking options that may or may not be acted on, no self respecting cabinet can stand for that.
She tried and failed to tie their hands.
How many times has this same thing happened in the past without consequence or the public being aware, and the GN has simply gone along with it because everyone was too gutless to act?
@#14 Reading what she said last week I don’t think it necessarily was an attempt to tie any hands, but it definitely was letting the cat out of the bag and no question it was a major gaffe.
You ask how many times this has happened in the past.
I think what has happened much more often is that politicians have set priorities and bureaucrats have ignored them or otherwise rationalized failure or inaction.
Try it, go through all the GN strategies and mandate documents over the years and count all the incomplete actions.
Credit to the wo/men trying, speaking their minds- being authentic. Those who spoke their minds Cathy, Quassa,Patikuluk, Elisapee, and Adam Lighstone -those who voted their conscience and didn’t cower.Respect to Kusugak for not towing the line.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat”