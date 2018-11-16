NEWS: Nunavut

Shop local in Iqaluit and win big, says chamber of commerce

Holiday shopping promotion will see prizes awarded weekly

One Iqaluit shopper stocked up on Uasau soap at Malikkaat, which earned them the first of two stamps on their Shop Local Iqaluit card. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

November 16, 2018 - 1:45 pm

The countdown until the holidays is already on in many Nunavut households, where parents might be surfing the web for gift ideas.

But the Iqaluit Chamber of Commerce wants you to “think local first.”

From now through the month of December, the chamber is promoting local stores in Iqaluit and offering shoppers incentives to frequent them.

“The goal of the campaign is to strengthen the local economy, support local shops and artists, keep our community unique, support local jobs, get better service, invest in our community [and] encourage local prosperity,” the chamber said in a news release.

Each participating business in Iqaluit has a stamp card to hand out to customers.

For every $25 spent in local stories, shoppers get a stamp. Once all 10 spaces are stamped, in at least three different stores, shoppers can enter into a draw to win weekly prizes or a final grand prize at the end of December.

Prizes include gift certificates for local restaurants and grocery stores, and other services, like a year of free internet.

Shoppers can return their stamped cards to one of three locations: the aquatic centre, Arctic Ventures Marketplace or DJ Specialties.

The campaign runs until Dec. 21.