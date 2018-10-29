Stop using the term “suicide prevention”
"This term is a blatant lie, bandage and misnomer.”
This is in response to the article “Nunavik community coping with high number of suicides, grief,” Oct. 11.
I write this as mother of our wonderful, amazing 23-year-old son Scott, who completed his life journey by his choice and manner (suicide, September 2004).
I totally and utterly disagree with the term “suicide prevention.”
I have been educating and teaching others over the last 14 years about the difference and distinction of these words and the impact they create on those of us left behind.
This term is a blatant lie, bandage and misnomer.
By definition and virtue of the word “prevention,” we are being told we are guilty of not saving our loved ones! Yet again we are being victimized and tortured by the term “prevention,” leading to what-ifs and maybes.
Those who so freely throw the term around should be made aware of its power and the negative impact it creates in those who are grieving and who are existing in this pain and forever will be until their final breath.
“Suicide awareness” is the true definition and terminology that should be utilized when dealing with this crisis. To say otherwise is unjust, cruel, ignorant, arrogant, self-serving, inhumane and, yes, even profitable.
Consider the financial aspect of organizations who trumpet this term. This has become an extremely profitable business built on the tears and heartbreak of we who have and are enveloped in this pain and agony called grief, which is now our new normal.
The financial gains are immense while placating some and labelling others.
Burying your child is not something any parent should have to go through the torture of. However, we know it exists on a daily basis within our culture.
No Shame, No Blame: this is the phrase I introduced while a sitting member of the board of Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada.
This needs to be repeated over and over until we cease blaming those who chose this way to finish their journey and for those of us left behind.
The methodology our son Scott chose has not and never will tarnish him, his memory or the handsome, gifted, educated loved young man he was and forever continues to be in our hearts and memories.
Choose the words wisely. They leave scars on our hearts and souls as much as the committed act itself. How many have followed the same path as their loved ones because of such phrases?
Together we are all part of the solution, we just need to seek it in transparency, ownership and honesty.
Anna-Marie Cartwright
Montreal
(6) Comments:
It never crossed my mind to think that anyone who uses the term “suicide prevention” is intentionally using a “blatant lie” in order to make a few bucks. Or that they are intentionally victimize or torturing anyone by telling them: “look, you failed.”
Disingenuous hyperbole
WRONG!!! The writer says we need “suicide awareness” not “suicide prevention”. Totally disagree. We in Nunavut are more than “aware” of suicide and its terrible impact. We need more PREVENTION. Its up to all of us to do whatever we can to PREVENT suicide.
Ms. Cartwright,
I am sorry for your loss and want to thank you for sharing your story and pointing out what I believe to be a truly acurate point.
We seem to live in a world where some folks will try to capitalize financially off of any issue, no matter how traumatic or unjust.
I don’t want to name any names but for years I have had concerns with someone I know who also could be seen to use this issue for name recognition, academic and financial gain. At one point I believed in this individual but then started to see just how much they were proffiting off of the issue through consulting fees etc. that were publically posted. Earning money wasn’t the crime but when the criticism started to focus on issues related to payment, frequency of workshops etc. the line got blurred and made me question the agenda or wonder if they were perhaps losing their way. Again, I could be wrong but it certainly seemed that way.
Let’s not ever forget the victims and families.
No shame, no blame.
The efforts to prevent suicide are laudable. It is hurtful and hard to deal with. I know professionals and activist have been trying to find the most effective way to stop suicides. It is suicide prevention.
I wonder if the magician for instance made any difference. Even an effort like this works as a pivot for discussion.
Our northern societies are saturated so much with unhealthy alcohol use, and beyond no return with damaged drugged infestation. Suicide is not a stand alone issue, rather the end result of unhealthy society. Not necessarily unhealthy families per say, but illness of damaged communities. Communities that offer very little to the full health and function of citizens, young people are the ones feeling it most. When you have small communities that get preoccupied with being intoxicated, stoned, un able to cope with living, there, you have it. First take the booze availablity away from northern communities, where it’s not tolerated, and start teaching about how to hunt and live off the land. Teach about human love. Zero tolerance on abuse. Make young people proud, stop being down on others.
What gets me, is the public forums. The meet and greets of people discussing preventive measures. It’s nauseating to know that those same meeters and greeters are spending money on airline tickets, hotel rooms, meals , payroll, tax money, only to discuss nothing useful. So sorry for your lost. Yes, I’m with you on all this useless discussion. If people are going to meet and discuss, then stop telling yourself and everyone around you lies. Get out of denial, and promote healthy living among the unhealthy communities. And seek to know that the problems are within, even if the solutions can be helped with professionals. Unhealthy, alcohol and drugs are helpin* as well, to kill our young. In Nunavik, there are significant numbers of suicides in our two largest co-op booze selling villages.