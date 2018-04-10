Suicide of young Iqaluit man sparks calls for better mental health services
"All suicides are preventable, but not when there’s a 3-4 month wait list for counselling"
(Updated)
Many in Iqaluit are asking for more mental health services after the recent death by suicide of a well-liked young man, described as wonderful, lovely, funny and friendly by the city’s mayor.
Nanauq Kusugak, who was in his early 30s, grew up in Iqaluit. Last year, he worked at the quality of life secretariat, the Government of Nunavut’s lead organization on suicide prevention, and leading up to last November’s territorial election, he served as the campaign manager and financial agent MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone, who represents the riding of Iqaluit-Manirajak.
But among many in Nunavut’s capital, Kusugak was best known as a side-splitting comic who performed on the Mahaha comedy stage.
Kusugak was also upfront about his bouts of depression. One of his last posts on Twitter was a retweet of the following sentence: “Honk if you’ve been in a deep depression since childhood and sometimes you wonder if there’s no escaping the nightmare that is yourself.”
On Twitter, members of the Iqaluit band The Jerry Cans said Kusugak never shied away from tough conversations.
But there is little systemic support for mental health needs in Nunavut, they said, and while family and friends are important, they can’t replace effective therapy, counselling and Inuit and northern mental health workers.
After a tough weekend, we found ourselves doing the unfortunate count of friends that we love who have passed. We are fucking 30 years old and we can easily name 30+ friends/family/community members who have died by suicide. Everyone in Canada needs to know this. RT. Love.❤️ߒ•— TheJerryCans (@TheJerryCans) April 9, 2018
Many of Kusugak’s friends in Iqaluit said they weren’t up to speaking, but one, who did not want their name published, told Nunatsiaq News that improved access to mental health professionals is just part of suicide prevention, because society doesn’t seem to encourage engagement about mental health issues.
“It’s one thing to have access to professionals. It’s another to actually be able to talk to anyone about it,” he said.
“Every suicide is tragic,” said Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern, stopping for a moment in the interview to collect herself before going on.
Redfern, along with other community members, said Kusugak’s death once again points to the need for more mental health support—not just in Iqaluit but throughout Nunavut. Poverty, high food insecurity and inadequate housing must also be addressed, she said.
While Iqaluit, as the centre of government, may appear prosperous, some 16 per cent of its 8,000 residents are poor, Redfern said, and even those who are better off bear the burden of anxiety, depression, discrimination and the legacy of past trauma.
So there are still a number of people who are always at risk, Redfern said.
Redfern, who is also president of the Nunavut Association of Municipalities, said communities throughout the territory need an addictions treatment centre and more facilities providing mental health care.
In Nunavut, we need access to mental health services. We need healing facilities. We need health care. We need parenting classes. All suicides are preventable, but not when there’s a 3-4 month waitlist for counselling. Sending all my love to my family, friends, and community ❤️— Aviaq J (@aviakattack) April 6, 2018
Kusugak’s friends also say they hope the federal government will step up.
Many learned about his death during a meeting with Carolyn Bennett, the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs, last Thursday in Iqaluit.
During the community consultation, one participant had just made a statement to Bennett in which she spoke about the need to re-embrace Inuit men who are struggling.
“Inuit participants and others gathered in the room showed support for her statement, though it may have seemed out of place to the minister and her staff in a consultation with those involved in the arts,” said Janet Brewster during a long Facebook discussion on April 8.
“We had no idea of the hurt and sadness that lay ahead as we all struggle in our own way to cope with our loss of this beautiful man,” she said.
Brewster left the meeting with Bennett without explaining why so many were scrambling for the door.
“I wish I had stopped to say that ‘this is why I said what I did,’ and why I feel so overwhelmed when I have the opportunity to speak to someone like her. It’s real and it’s true,” said Brewster.
The year 2017 marked the lowest number of deaths by suicide that Nunavut had seen in a decade.
The Office of the Chief Coroner counted 25 suicides across the territory last year, down from 32 in 2016, and the lowest number in any given year since 2007 among Nunavut’s roughly 38,000 residents.
So far, this year, the Nunavut Coroner’s Office had investigated 11 deaths by suicide in Nunavut. Two of these deaths took place in April.
The memorial service for Kusugak takes place this Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Koojessee Room in the Frobisher Inn.
“All are welcome to celebrate and share stories of Nanauq, his humour, his big heart and his impact on this community he adored. He loved and was loved by so many people. Please keep him in your hearts and join us on Friday,” said the open notice on Iqaluit’s public service Facebook page.
If you feel distressed or have had thoughts of suicide, there is help available. Call the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line to speak to someone in English or Inuktitut at 1-800-265-3333.
(12) Comments:
Visiting one is one of the best ways to have someone talk over tea or coffee. Playing checkers or chess with someone who is lonely helps one and it’s better then a phone call. Seeing someone in person and saying “hi” lifts up anyone.
Seek those in your community that seem alone.
I understand to loose a child.
it does suck!! you have to attempt and get cops involved or the hospital in order to get an at earliest 2 weeks for a mental health worker but than yet again you have to wait longer for another appointment
My heart goes out to his family <3
Nagligivagit <3 <3
after years and years of talks about needing more mental health support, no action has been taken yet, but after very short months of talks about marijuana, already moving forward. whats going on?? how much more important is marijuana than mental health needs? I hope there’s people out there that understand and realize this too that can do something about it. I, myself, cant do anything about this but to just be aware of the mass amount of people who live day to day taking drugs. how sad.
Nunavut is a death trap for many young people born/raised in the territory. They lie and rot at home with nothing to do and no one to talk to. There are fundamental issues that many Nunavut Inuit face and it starts from childhood and some of them are;
- Poor nutrition and hunger,
- Overcrowdedness,
- Sexual, mental, and physical abuse,
- Poor education,
- Lack of jobs and activities,
- No one to talk to/isolation,
- High standard of living,
- Unable to travel and see the world out there,
- Family issues (anger, mistreatment, etc.)
These young people are longing; to lighten their burden (take off childhood problems off their shoulder); eat well, and continue to be occupied meaningfully.
Children go to school aimlessly because they’ve been going at it since the age of 5. If they had a sense of direction (prospect of attending post-secondary schools), then they could succeed in school.
Continued…
Also, there’s lots of funding to do activities and start a business, but many people have no time write the proposals/reports.
If there was a society organization that could take teenagers to south to explore the city life and post-secondary options, these teenagers could be exposed to such things and have something to look forward to after high school.
For far too long, our young people have been stuck in this rut, we need to start doing something, perhaps start with talking to them. Also by eradicating drugs and alcohol, which is unnecessary spending of money that could’ve been used to buy food.
We need to start investing in our young people so Nunavut could have a better future. Otherwise, it will continue to be in the same situation for the generations to come.
Seek help young people and look at a brighter future!
I highly agree with #1.I can tell that this person went through the same thing I did and many had gone through. It hurts, it breaks your heart to pieces. I had a daughter , beautiful friendly funny always smiling. but found out later after her death, that some or lots of them do pretend that everything is fine, so that nobody suspect anything. Those who commits suicide are there own fault. We all have a choice of our own, either to live or die. When life is too hard, no one to talk to, you fight this struggle. Don’t give-up! Fight for your life! Problems do past in time. Aakuluuvusi ilairsimajusi! Talk about how you feel. Pray for strength.
I would like to say that I am sorry to hear about another suicide, which could have been prevented. Instead of sending monies all over the world, the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT Health Canada should put monies into the Mental Health field of all Aboriginal communities!!! So sick of Canada sending monies overseas when their own people are suffering!!! I dare Justin Trudeau to do something about this. I know, I am dreaming, but a dream can come true if you sound it out like a broken record, which we all have been doing - still playing it. The Social policy department at NTI should be looking to talk with their partners in this field! They did sign an agreement after all!
I worked in Iqaluit for over seven years, volunteered on the Help Line, worked hard on a committee to develop a “made in Nunavut” training program for Mental Health Workers. There were conferences and meetings and awareness programs and still the suicides continue. The Federal Government recently signed an agreement with all the provinces and territories that set aside special funding for Mental Health Services. How is that money being spent in Nunavut? Mental Health needs are not being met in Southern Canada either and we face long wait lists for every service. There needs to be some new thinking on how to address the issues as there is no single cause for suicidal behaviour.
We need to change our mindset from the dark ages to the right ages. Transform to a new people.
I completely agree with number 9. I lived in Iqaluit for 10 years and now live down south. Suicide is a problem here as well as is access to mental health services. Instead of blaming the federal government it is time for nunavumiut to stand together and implement something tangible with the money the Feds have already signed off for Nunavut. The answers will come from within
We have a Minister appointed to prevent suicides in Nunavut and a ADM, what are they doing ? Don’t they see the need for more mental health workers to address the issue? Everyone is looking after there best interest 😭😭😭😭 And no one cares. Another life ended .