The Small Glories to play Iqaluit’s last Alianait concert of 2018

Show set for Inuksuk High School on Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.

(HANDOUT PHOTO)



(HANDOUT PHOTO)

November 16, 2018 - 9:30 am

The last Alianait concert of the year will give Iqaluit music lovers some entertainment memories to hold onto until the Nunavut music and arts festival picks up again in 2019.

The Small Glories, a folk–roots duo from Winnipeg, made up of Cara Luft and JD Edwards, are headlining Alianait’s last show of the year at Inuksuk High School at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.

“Their 2016 debut album ‘Wondrous Traveler’ has been on many critics’ top 10 lists across North America and Europe and it’s bringing this musical tour de force to stages around the world,” said an Alianait news release issued on Wednesday.

Not only is this the last Alianait concert of 2018, but it’s also the last concert that Heather Daley, Alianait’s long-serving producer, will work on before she retires and leaves Nunavut to spend more time with her grandchildren.

“It’s been an amazing journey! Bittersweet to leave but thrilled we have a strong team in Victoria and Alannah to carry the torch,” Daley said, referring to executive director Victoria Perron and festival co-ordinator Alannah Johnston.

Opening for The Small Glories is Rankin Inlet singer–songwriter Kuuri Panika, with bandmates Mister Lazarus Qattalik and Charlie Panipak.

Tickets are available in advance at Arctic Ventures or online for $26 for the general public, and $15 for students and youth between the ages of 13 and 18.

Tickets are $30 at the door for adults, and $18 for students and youth.

Like all Alianait shows, this last concert of 2018 will be free for elders and children aged 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult.

For more info, go to http://www.alianait.ca.