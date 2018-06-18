Three Canadian Inuit vie to lead ICC-Canada
ICC-Canada seeks new Inuit Circumpolar Council president, VP
When delegates to the Inuit Circumpolar Council head to the annual general assembly in Utqiaġvik, Alaska next month and vote for a new executive, they will have a choice of three Canadians who want lead the Canadian arm of the organization that represents Inuit internationally until 2022.
The call for nominations for the positions of ICC (Canada) President and Vice President International Affairs closed on June 13, with the three below having been nominated for the position of ICC- Canada President for the term 2018-2022:
• Okalik Eeegeesiak (Nunavut)
• Monica Ell-Kanayuk (Nunavut)
• Herb Nakimayak (Inuvialuit Settlement Region)
The two nominated for the position of ICC-Canada Vice President International Affairs/Council member for 2018-2022 are:
• Lisa Koperqualuk (Nunavik)
• Sheila Pokiak Lumdsen (Inuvialuit Settlement Region)
The election for these two positions will take place at the ICC Canada AGM on July 15.
At the last ICC assembly held in Inuvik in 2014, Inuit from Russia,Alaska, Canada and Greenland agreed to the Kitigaaryuit Declaration which called for three ICC-organized summits which would address pressing needs in Inuit regions: on education, wildlife management and economic development.
Then, in 2017, ICC, which sits as a permanent Indigenous participant on the Arctic Council, celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first ICC meeting, held in Utqiaġvik, then known as Barrow, in 1977.
In Utqiaġvik, Alaska assume the presidency of ICC, which Canada has held since 2014, until 2022.
(3) Comments:
Good to see Monica’s name on the list, Canada section need productivity which has been missing for few years now.
Some strong contenders listed with much work to continue to do. Thank you all.
Is there a requirement to have lived in the area identified with? One might not have lived, if ever, in their region listed but perhaps it is acceptable if registered in their land claim, family connection, own property there, etc..
Good luck to all.
A couple of things that have been quietly in the news lately.
First, the open boarders between Canadian Inuit and Greenland. It seems to follow the EU (European Union) style of no passport required. Dissolving sovereignty of individual nations to blend into one ruler.
The second is the Landcaster Sound.
Their has been a long push from NGO’s and ENGO’s dating back to the 1970’s to have the UN (United Nations) to claim Landcaster Sound as a heritage site. Canada has made it a massive protected marine area.
Both rule, there be no development of area. No go zones currently being mapped. Comply only option. Thus poverty to be the norm. Will this push Nunavut Government to close settlements? ENGO’s success of rule of area?
Is a EU style under the UN becoming the ruler over the Arctic, stripping away of our sovereignty of Nunavut and Canada? Blending us into one with no boarders and national sovereignty gone.
Any candidates concerned?