Three Nunavik youth injured in early morning ATV collision

ATV collided with police car in Kuujjuaq

Early Wednesday morning, Kativik Regional Police Force officers were out doing a regular patrol in Kuujjuaq when a four-wheeler collided with their vehicle. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

April 25, 2018 - 1:15 pm

Three Kuujjuaq youth have been injured—one of them seriously—in an early morning all-terrain vehicle collision in Kuujjuaq.

In the early hours of Wednesday, April 25, Kativik Regional Police Force officers were out doing a regular patrol in Nunavik’s largest community when a four-wheeler collided with their vehicle, Quebec’s independent investigation body, the Bureau des enquêtes indépêndantes, or BEI, said in a release.

There were three people on the ATV at the time—all of them minors. All three were injured, one seriously, who was medevaced to Montreal overnight.

The BEI said Wednesday afternoon that the youth remained in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the ATV was intoxicated.

Because the accident involved local police, Quebec’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the incident and verify the circumstances of the collision.

Six investigators with the BEI are expected to arrive in Kuujjuaq later today, while Sûreté du Québec provincial police will send a collision reconstruction expert to assist the team.