NEWS: Nunavut

Top job at Qikiqtani Inuit Association up for election this Dec. 10

QIA president, seven community director positions up for grabs

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nomination forms for elections to be held on Dec. 10 to fill expiring positions at the Qikiqtani Inuit Association will be made available on Oct. 22. The positions of president, along with community director positions in seven communities, will be up for election. Nomination forms for elections to be held on Dec. 10 to fill expiring positions at the Qikiqtani Inuit Association will be made available on Oct. 22. The positions of president, along with community director positions in seven communities, will be up for election.

October 10, 2018 - 8:08 am

Attention all voting members of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association: you’ll get a chance to go the polls this Dec. 10 to choose a QIA president.

The president’s position, held by P.J. Akeeagok for the past four years, expires soon and QIA must hold a regional election to fill it.

Akeeagok narrowly won the QIA’s president’s job in an election held Dec. 8, 2014 —confirmed by a recount held Dec. 14 that year.

That recount showed Akeeagok had defeated second-place finisher Mikidjuk Akavak by only two votes.

Larry Audlaluk, Pauloosie Keyoota, Jerry Natanine and the late Meeka Kilabuk finished as also-rans that year. Only about 31 per cent of eligible Inuit voters cast ballots.

The period after that election was marked by confusion and recrimination. Akavak alleged that two candidates, Akeeagok and Audlaluk, were ineligible to run and some voters were confused by the QIA’s rules.

The community director election in Iqaluit, which Simon Nattaq won by only one vote over challenger Madeleine Redfern, led to a four-year legal dispute over the availability of ballots at two Ottawa polling stations.

Justice Susan Cooper ruled against Redfern, following a civil trial, but ruled that the QIA is a public, not a private organization.

This year, the QIA community director positions in seven communities, including Iqaluit, are also up for grabs on Dec. 10. The other communities with expiring community director positions are Clyde River, Hall Beach, Igloolik, Kimmirut, Pond Inlet and Sanikiluaq.

Nomination forms will be available on Oct. 22 from your QIA community liaison officer, at http://www.qia.ca or from the QIA’s chief returning officer.

This year, Paul Okalik, the former MLA and Nunavut premier, will serve as chief returning officer.

For more information, you can reach Okalik at qiacro@ayaya.ca or 867-222-5549.

Or you can contact the office of the chief returning officer at Ayaya Communications:

Nadia Ciccone: nadiac@ayaya.ca

Jason Roberts: jasonr@ayaya.ca

867-979-1484