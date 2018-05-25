Tower Arctic wins $89M contract for Iqaluit, Pond Inlet marine projects
Long-established eastern Arctic company comes in as lowest bidder
Tower Arctic Ltd., a well-known company that has done business in the eastern Arctic since 1945, has won an $89-million contract from the Government of Nunavut to construct a small craft harbor at Pond Inlet, and a deep sea port and small craft harbour in Iqaluit, GN documents reveal.
Tower Arctic, which has been majority Inuit-owned since 2008, came in as the lowest bidder on the projects, a GN tender document states.
They’re listed on Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.’s registry of Inuit-owned companies and on the GN’s list of Nunavut companies.
The GN issued the tender call this past Feb. 23, and awarded the work to Tower Arctic on May 16.
This means construction work will likely start this year, with completion of all work by 2021. The Pond Inlet harbor could be complete by 2019, GN officials said last year.
The work involves two high-profile projects: a long-awaited small-craft harbor in Pond Inlet and a work on two combined projects in Iqaluit: a deep sea port and improvements to the nearby small-craft breakwater in the beach area to create a small-craft harbour.
To help pay for the Iqaluit project, the former Conservative government agreed in 2015 to give the GN $63.7 million, with the GN kicking in $21.2 million. That funding was confirmed in 2016 by the new Liberal government.
For the Pond Inlet project, the federal government is contributing $30 million, with the Nunavut government kicking in about $10.1 million.
The GN has already spent money on planning, design, some site preparation, and work related to environmental screenings by the Nunavut Impact Review Board.
The NIRB said yes to those projects in a screening decision last October.
Interested firms were given the option of bidding on either the Pond Inlet work, the Iqaluit work, or both at the same time.
Tender documents show that Tower Arctic bid about $62.2 million for the Iqaluit work, $24.3 million for the Pond Inlet work and about $86.5 million for both projects together.
The next lowest bidder was a company called Pilitak Enterprises Ltd., whose combined price for both projects was $102.9 million.
A company called Nuqsana Inc. bid about $176.8 million for both projects and a company called Nuna East Ltd. bid $34.1 million for the Pond Inlet project only.
The Iqaluit deep sea port is expected to cover about 40,000 square metres of space, at South Polaris reef, an area at the southwestern tip of Koojesse Inlet near the end of the fuel line that seagoing tankers use to supply the city.
The project includes a wharf, a four-hectare sealift cargo laydown area and 30-metre-long landing ramp ,and a new road connecting Akilliq Road to the port development area.
It’s expected to speed up the offloading of sealift vessels at Iqaluit and improve safety for workers and the public.
The Iqaluit small craft harbour will involve a 100-metre extension to the existing municipal breakwater.
The minimum Inuit labour requirement for the Iqaluit and Pond Inlet projects has been set at 15 per cent, a GN tender document said.
(4) Comments:
Congratulations to the winning company but the Inuit owned companies need to be revisited, this company may be Inuit owned but what makes a company Inuit owned? There seems to be too many loopholes in this category.
Tower Arctic also hosted Stephen Harper’s big speech in their fortress in 2015, due to the company’s close connection with our former Conservative MP.
It might all be coincidental but those connections make you wonder.
It does make you wonder, thanks for the memories! I forgot how our previous government worked, closed meetings for the select few, no interviews unless the questions were approved before hand.
Its nice to remember how it was and with all the trolls out against Trudeau its actually has been a great change and I don’t miss the closed door government we had for a decade.
congrats to the lowest bidder.
as in Nunavut, we have a lot of potato companies providing lip service all over. we shall see if this one can get the job done.