Trial date for Nunavut woman accused of murdering child still not set

Assignment of trial date, trial location moved to Aug. 13



The date to assign a trial for a woman accused of murdering one child and attempting to murder two others is now set for Aug. 13 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) The date to assign a trial for a woman accused of murdering one child and attempting to murder two others is now set for Aug. 13 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

June 05, 2018 - 2:30 pm

Lawyers have agreed to postpone setting a trial date for a Nunavut woman accused of killing one of her three children and attempting to kill the other two.

The legal discussions took place Monday afternoon before Justice Earl Johnson at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit, where lawyers asked to return to court Aug. 13 to set a trial date for the woman.

However, in August, Crown lawyers Barry McLaren and Christian Lyons, and defence lawyers Allison Crowe and Sarah White, may yet ask to first set another date for arguments about where the woman’s trial should take place.

That’s because, depending on the number of witnesses and where they live, the trial might be more efficiently held outside Iqaluit.

A strict publication ban on coverage prevents the name of the accused and her community from being reported in the media.

But the charges against the 30-year-old woman—related to a knife attack in May 2016 in which one child died and two other children were injured by stab wounds—were not contested in last month’s preliminary inquiry, held to determine whether there was enough evidence to justify sending the woman to trial, and on what charge.

On May 23, Nunavut Justice Bonnie Tulloch decided to place a discretionary publication ban on naming the woman or any information that could identify the victims.

Section 486.4 (2.1) and (2.2) of the Criminal Code of Canada allows a judge to make a such an order.

This means any information that could identify the justice system participant, victim or witness “shall not be published in any document or broadcast or transmitted in any way if the judge or justice is of the opinion that the order is in the interest of the proper administration of justice.”

In cases involving minors, the names of the complainants, and most witnesses, may not be published or broadcast. In written judgments the names of communities are also occasionally not released.

The publication ban does not apply to previous media coverage.