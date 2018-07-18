NEWS: Nunavut

Two in custody after Igloolik man beaten with baseball bats, threatened with rifle

Third alleged assailant identified, says Nunavut's RCMP

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



An Igloolik resident was beaten with baseball bats and threatened with a rifle on July 16, says Nunavut's RCMP. (FILE PHOTO) An Igloolik resident was beaten with baseball bats and threatened with a rifle on July 16, says Nunavut's RCMP. (FILE PHOTO)

July 18, 2018 - 8:20 am

Two Igloolik residents are in custody after another resident was attacked with baseball bats and later threatened with a rifle on Monday evening.

“The Igloolik RCMP detachment was notified that three individuals were using baseball bats as they assaulted a fourth person who was on the ground,” Nunavut RCMP said in a news release.

Police responded to that call around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 16. The three assailants fled when police showed up but one was arrested shortly afterward, police said.

“At this same time, police were notified that one of the other individuals had returned to the scene with a rifle,” the release said.

RCMP say they used “de-escalation techniques” to defuse the situation.

“The rifle and the ammunition were seized following the arrest of the second individual,” police said. “The victim of the assault suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.”

The third alleged assailant has been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are calling this an “isolated incident” but encourage anyone with information to contact the Igloolik detachment by calling (867) 934-0123 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“The RCMP would like to thank the community of Igloolik for their continued vigilance and support during occurrences such as this one,” said the news release.