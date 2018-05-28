NEWS: Nunavut

Yesterday’s Iqaluit deaths an apparent murder-suicide, police info suggests

Man stabs woman, then stabs himself, Nunavut RCMP report

Members of the Nunavut RCMP major crimes unit and forensic ID section are now investigating the deaths of two people who succumbed to injuries this morning after a "weapons-related" incident on Nikku Lane, in the 170s area of Iqaluit, behind the Northwestel building. An area in front of a house in the 170s area was marked off mid-afternoon Sunday with yellow police tape. A black jacket lay on the ground beside what appeared to be a large patch of blood. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR) Members of the Nunavut RCMP major crimes unit and forensic ID section are now investigating the deaths of two people who succumbed to injuries this morning after a "weapons-related" incident on Nikku Lane, in the 170s area of Iqaluit, behind the Northwestel building. An area in front of a house in the 170s area was marked off mid-afternoon Sunday with yellow police tape. A black jacket lay on the ground beside what appeared to be a large patch of blood. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)

May 28, 2018 - 11:50 am

(UPDATED 11:50 a.m., May 28)

The two Iqaluit residents who died Sunday after a violent incident on Nikku Lane, behind the Northwestel building, were killed as the result of an apparent murder-suicide, new information from the Nunavut RCMP suggests.

The two deceased, described by weeping friends as a “mother and a father,” died following stab wounds each received just a few steps away from a house on Nikku Lane, in the 170s area, police said in a release today.

Witnesses reported they saw a man with a knife chase a woman on Nikku Lane at about 6 a.m. yesterday morning, police said.

There, the man stabbed the woman and then stabbed himself. The couple “succumbed to their injuries” at the Qikiqtani General Hospital, police said.

Investigators from the Nunavut RCMP forensic identification section and major crimes unit began gathering evidence on Nikku Lane yesterday morning, after police responded to the incident at around 6:30 a.m. that day.

As of mid-afternoon yesterday, May 27, police had blocked off part of the street and marked the area with yellow police tape. A black jacket lay on the road beside what appeared to be a large patch of blood.

Police are also working with the office of the Nunavut coroner and autopsies have been ordered.

The RCMP said they will release no other details on the incident and that they are not seeking any other suspects.

“Our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time and grief counsellors have been made available through the Nunavut crisis response and trauma teams,” police said.