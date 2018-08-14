NEWS: Nunavut

Two men dead in Gjoa Haven all-terrain vehicle roll-over

Names of the men will not be released by police

A fatal ATV accident claimed the lives of two Gjoa Haven residents on August 11. (FILE PHOTO)

August 14, 2018 - 2:30 pm

Two men died in an all-terrain vehicle incident in Gjoa Haven in the early morning of Aug. 11.

Gjoa Haven RCMP received a report that morning of a possible fatal ATV accident on the outskirts of the community.

With the assistance of community members, members of the Gjoa Haven RCMP travelled to the location where two adult males were found dead.

The names of the men will not be released, police said.

The RCMP and the coroner’s office are continuing their investigation.