Under 25? GN seeks exceptional Nunavut youth

Applications now open for youth ambassadors, athletic scholarships and top environmentalists

Nunavut and Northwest Territories youth ambassadors pose with a Nunavut flag on their way to help with the 2017 Canada Games in Winnipeg. The Canada Games are among the events supported by the Youth Ambassador Program. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CANADA GAMES)

May 01, 2018 - 10:30 am

If you’re under 25 and an achiever, two big opportunities could await you.

First, Nunavut’s Youth Ambassador Program is recruiting until May 10, with the sports and recreation division at the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Community and Government Services seeking applications for its youth ambassador program.

Selection is based on involvement in community, school, sport, recreation, and commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle, a news release said.

If you’re selected, the youth ambassador program will give you the chance to build leadership skills, meet new people and gain valuable experience, the release said.

You may also represent Nunavut as a volunteer at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta.

Youth ambassadors must be between the ages of 16 and 21. If you’re 25 or over, you can also apply to become a team leader to mentor the youth ambassadors.

And if you are a Nunavut student pursuing a post-secondary program in the field of physical education, kinesiology, sport administration, sport sciences or recreation at a recognized college or university, you can apply for a sport and recreation scholarship by May 10, the Nunavut government said in another release.

Sport and recreation scholarships are valued at up to $5,000 each.

To apply to the youth ambassador program or for a scholarship, you can contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 1-888-765-5506.

Also, if you know a young environmental leader who deserves national recognition, you can nominate him or her for Starfish Canada’s Top 25 Environmentalists Under 25 Program.

Starfish Canada is a national non-profit organization that recognizes young environmental leaders in Canada who take action and create positive environmental change in their local communities.

Program recipients gain access to funding and mentorship opportunities, by connecting with environmental change-makers through online and in-person events, a news release said.

You can nominate your top environmentalist under 25 online by May 15.