Nunavut teens grill education minister during mock parliament
“I myself can barely speak or understand Inuktitut”
Nunavut high school students don’t get enough Inuktut-language education, participants in a youth parliament told Education Minister David Joanasie last week.
“I myself can barely speak or understand Inuktitut,” said Janette Seeteenak of Baker Lake.
She’s one of 22 high school students from around Nunavut who played the part of MLAs last Thursday, Nov. 22, for a one-day mock sitting held at the Nunavut legislature.
“It makes me feel detached from my culture,” said Seeteenak, adding that as she progressed into higher grades, the Inuktut-based curriculum at her school became “repetitive and dull.”
The students who participated in the youth parliamentary sitting weren’t shy about delving into areas like housing, foster care, elder care, Arctic sovereignty, polar bear quotas, and mental health and addictions treatment.
But Inuktut emerged as a big theme.
The young politicians spent the week leading up to the televised gathering by preparing ministers’ statements and members’ statements, with help from legislative assembly staff.
In a mock committee of the whole meeting that followed the youth parliament’s oral question period, each student also prepared a question to ask Education Minister David Joanasie.
Almost every one asked Joanasie about what his government will do to ensure their generation and those who follow can speak and work in Inuktut.
“Can the government provide bilingual education from kindergarten to Grade 12?” said Sarah Sagiaktuk, the youth MLA for South Baffin.
As the youth minister for the Department of Culture and Heritage, Sagiaktuk had said her department would create educational apps for Inuktut-language education, along with other computer-based teaching tools.
But the short answer to Sagiaktuk’s question was: no.
The Nunavut government is working to develop and roll out Inuktut instruction at all grade levels, but right now schools in Nunavut struggle to offer Inuktut instruction in senior grades, if at all.
Joanasie explained the Department of Education’s efforts to create consistent and standardized language curriculum in all grades.
He also referred to Nunavut’s Official Languages Act and Inuit Language Protection Act.
“This level of protection for our Indigenous language is unprecedented in Canada,” he said.
The mock MLA for Quttiktuq, Devon Manik of Resolute Bay, said he understands the government is working on Inuktut-language use.
But Manik said that in classrooms, “It’s not working. Will you fix the problem any time soon?”
“Having educated Inuktitut teachers that have a degree in teaching would significantly help,” Manik said.
Ika Vincent, the youth MLA for Iqaluit-Manirajak, asked why the Education Department doesn’t employ enough Inuktut teachers.
And Gjoa Haven youth MLA Crystal Mitchell said standardized exams in the territory don’t reflect what is learned in her classroom.
“Our Inuktut school work isn’t related at all to our exams,” said Mitchell.
She also said not all high schools in Nunavut offer the types of academic courses that are required for admission to university.
“Nunavut was created for Inuit,” said Cambridge Bay youth member Teghan Angulalik.
“We crave our culture, we crave our education. Is it possible to have Inuit-based education alongside the curriculum that is in place right now?”
The Pangnirtung youth member, Nathan Maniapik, said it became harder for him to speak Inuktitut after he went to high school, because English is the most prevalent language.
“I’m trying to get it back,” he said. “What are you doing about this?”
The Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu youth member, Jaiden Natanine, called the content in her Inuktitut class too “basic” to be useful in other subjects.
“It would be better if the class were a bit harder,” she said. “What is the minister doing to make high school classes more challenging?”
In his answers, Joanasie assured students that he wants Inuktut used at all levels of education, and for Inuit students to excel up to a post-doctorate level.
But making Inuktut language education a reality for all grades is going to take time, he said.
While Nunavut Arctic College is attempting to train Inuktut educators through its Nunavut Teacher Education Program, Nunavut needs 450 bilingual Inuktut-English educators to meet its needs.
But right now, the education department employs only 140 people who are able to teach in Inuktut, Joanasie said.
In opening and closing addresses to the youth parliament, Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak asked students to be part of the solution to the problems raised.
“It takes time and effort to work towards improving the lives of others,” Kusugak said.
“Make your vision for a brighter territory become a reality. If you want to make changes, you have to be involved,” she said.
(15) Comments:
I feel for this students. Inuktitut needs to be standardized.
An “INUKTUT ONLY” school WITH speaking Inuktitut at home could fix that in no time….. but, who’s going to do it?
Until then, you’re either really good with Inuktitut, but horrible with English. Or vice versa.
Teaching and learning starts at home first. Just like discipline, gratitude and bullying.
Good to see young people are concern about our culture and language! Gives me hope that young people care and aware of who they are as Inuit in a society that focuses on glamour and individualism.
Parents need to step up their own home education on Inuttitut to the children while young. Student exchanges from one region to another would help, for example regions with weak Inuttitut education would visit regions with strong Inuttitut. By doing this students would see just how important our language is as it is our ancestors language. All students could benefit from this kind of exchange and not go south instead but see your own backyard thriving in different ways. my half cent thought.
If David. J. Minister of Education can’t find people who speak Inuktitut and Qablunaatitut to hire as thachers.. He has not really look hard enough. there are lot of us who went to Residential Schools and we speak both language.If the Minister can’t find teachers to teach Inuktitut, he can find people who can teach it during Inuktitut class time. they don’t have to be part of full time teacher , but could be part time Inuktitut teachers. As Nunavut can see, the people who went to Residential School are one of hard working people and they speak Inuktitut.
Inuktut, in order to become truly fluent, should be taught and learned before the age of five. Your education does not begin formally until the age of five so if one is upset with not being able to speak Inuktut, shouldn’t you be upset with your parents?
I don’t think it will be realistic to teach Inuktut from K-12 for all subjects but it is however still beneficial to teach and speak where ever possible. There are just too many terms to make up in the short time frame (other than basic terms, mathematics would be incredibly hard).
When it comes to craving Inuit culture, language and identity… All I can say is practice every day, whether it is talking in Inuktitut, practicing sewing, making tools, throat singing, whatever you crave. Don’t worry about not getting it right instantly, it’ll come with time.
Nunavut does’ have Standardized exams
Uvagugijaujunit Inuktut uqajuniq pigiaqtuq. Angajuqqaangujut uqauhiptini anniruhukpata nutaqqamiknut Inuktut uqarvigilugit ilinniaqtillugit. True learning begins at home, it is the parents’ responsibility to teach their children what is important, how to behave not only in school but in public. Accountability is important, parents need to be accountable for teaching their children what is important. If it’s Inuktut they want, children need to go to the parents and make an effort to learn Inuktut. The schools can’t be responsible for raising the children.
#1 Back in the 70’s CFFB attempted to have a Territory wide daily segment in Inuktitut. Because of significant dialect issues between the regions the project never matured. Here in the south we have that problem on a lesser scale but make up for it by having regional idioms that confuse visitors. Sadly, these are the same arguments I heard almost 50 years ago.
An observation, as an outsider syllabics are a challenge. Being able to pronounce a word without a phonetic guide makes learning an impossibility, Same with Asian and Middle Eastern script based alphabets. Once we could associate a word or phrase to the symbolic representation a person could learn quicker. But I was derided for learning the Lake Harbour dialect and just gave up.
Why are people blaming parents and elders about the sad state of
Inuktitut ?
40 years ago when I started school I was as fluent in Inuktitut as any
other 5 year old, thanks to my grandparents.
Teaching Inuktitut in school has never worked, due to the attitude
and incompetence of the school teachers. Paid for nothing!!
It should have been left to the elders to do the job as it had been
for thousands of years.
If you are depending on government to save your language…............ your language is doomed. The best governments will fail at this, and the GN is not the best.
I wonder why there were no students from Gjoa Haven participating?
It is not only the parents responsibility to teach Inuktut. It is our society’s, our government’s and our school system to teach Inuktut.
English is so predominant in every day life. True, parents should hold some responsibility to teach their language. But for crying out loud, they are up against mainstream media all in English, daycares are all in English, and schools are all in English from gr 4 to gr 12. That’s a good chunk of our kids time during the day that we can’t compete with, that overshadows Inuktut use at home. And regardless of phonetics and dialectal differences and lack of standardization, we had a much better education system prior to Nunavut. Our stronger Inuktut made us excel much better in other courses, including English.