Inuktut training won’t yet be mandatory for GN jobs, Nunavut premier says
“We should focus on filling the positions first”
Citing the chronic shortages of teachers and nurses in Nunavut, Premier Joe Savikataaq says that his government is not yet ready to declare that Inuktut training be a mandatory requirement for Government of Nunavut jobs.
“At this time I don’t wish to state that if you don’t take Inuktitut training, that you will lose your position or you will be terminated,” Savikataaq said in the legislature on Monday, Nov. 5, in response to questions from Aggu MLA Paul Quassa.
Quassa, who has portrayed himself as a champion of the Inuit language, had complained in questions that employees like teachers and nurses are not learning the Inuit language.
“We hear about teachers, nurses … and other employees who are not even taking any Inuktitut training according to residents,” Quassa said.
Instead, the Inuit language should enjoy the same status in Nunavut that French enjoys in Quebec, and become a compulsory language for territorial government jobs, Quassa said.
“This too should apply in Nunavut, where it [knowledge of the Inuit language] becomes a requirement,” he said.
Under a “plan” dating to 1999, Inuktitut was supposed to have become the working language of the territorial government by 2020, which is “almost upon us,” Quassa said.
Savikataaq replied that the GN paid for Inuktitut training for 159 GN workers in the 2017-18 fiscal year, and will spend $400,000 more this year to expand Inuit language training.
He also said Nunavut suffers from serious shortages of nurses and teachers, and filling those unfilled jobs remains a priority.
“Now, all weekend we have heard about the shortages of nurses within Nunavut. We have a shortage of teachers within Nunavut. This is what we continue to hear,” Savikataaq said.
The GN’s latest public service statistics appear to bear this out.
They show that as of September 2018, there are staggering numbers of unfilled jobs in Nunavut’s Health Department.
Out of 1,204 positions in the department, 552 full-time equivalent jobs are unfilled and only 652 jobs are filled: a vacancy rate of 46 per cent.
The Education Department suffered from 198 vacancies as of September 2018, for a vacancy rate of 15 per cent, the same report shows.
Savikataaq also reminded Quassa that in the previous week Quassa himself had asked about a shortage of teachers in Igloolik, the member’s home community.
“We should focus on filling the positions first, and I am in full support of any government employees who wish to take the conversational Inuktitut language training,” Savikataaq said.
(12) Comments:
There is going to be some very negative feedback Mr. Premier but I say this:
Thank you for being a true leader, making the hard decisions and thinking about the people of Nunavut first.
The nurses are already overworked. When, exactly, are they supposed to take language training?
Or, to put it another way, which patients would Quassa prefer not get medical attention so the nurses can learn to talk about the weather?
“We hear about teachers, nurses … and other employees who are not even taking any Inuktitut training according to residents.”
Maybe because, there is no training? So what does this tell us? I say this is a manifestation of populist politics in Nunavut; impractical, ideological, and driven by the whims of the ignorant (much like Trumpism, or Ford Nation).
I’m glad to see the current Premier has more insight and wisdom on this issue.
A round of a applause to the Premier for being honest, and realistic. Understands its more important to have the services until the education system catches up. I would love for one day to receive services in Inuktitut, but I would first like to have the services that are offered in Iqaluit in my community!
It is too much to ask some people to learn survival Inuktitut. While qualified in some matters, Inuktitut will not be one of them.
This is one of the ongoing failures of Nunavut, but it will get rare attention it deserves.
Good call premiere!
That Bshit all that time we had to learn to speak both languages and this is happening Bshite
Finally a leader with common sense!!! Good job Premier. Many GN employees would love to learn Inuktitut but the reality is most of us are working our tails off trying to go above beyond in our jobs. We do the work of multiple positions because we are critically understaffed or lack staff with the correct qualifications. Fill positions with qualified, skilled people first. When we have that done people will have the time to learn Inuktitut. It’s a priority for MANY of us but the truth is we must provide critical services and programs first.
The difference from Quebec, which Quassa either doesn’t realize or fails to understand, is that Quebec was able to make French a requirement because there was already a population of people with professional training, advanced education, and experience available to fill those positions.
What’s more, Quebec was able to take advantage of immigrants from other provinces with French or bilingual populations, from countries such as Haiti, or from the European Union where about 20% of the population knows French as a first or secondary language.
They also had a school system going all the way to university where French education was available and as good as anywhere else in the country, with no shortage of everything from basic textbooks to literature in the language. And since French is widely spoken around the world, lots of people learn it as a second language.
Nunavut and Inuktitut has none of that.
I am a teacher. I would love to learn inuktitut, during work hours, and not huddled up at night in a class when i am exhausted, I would love to be allowed an extra week a year to be trained in the language and to use it in the classroom. Bring it on GN and take responsibility for teaching us like all the other workers get to be taught, so we feel valued and supported. Cos really, we do need an inuinnaqtun and Inuktitut education.
Training when!? Many of us would love to learn Inuktitut, but our workloads are already too high to provide proper services without adding another task- and there is no support from supervisors to spend time learning. The GN needs to do more than offer training. They need to make sure staff can access it while still providing services to the communities!
GRANDSTANDING MLA: Mr. Speaker, I would like to ask the health minister why there have been no nurses at the health centre in my community for the past 8 months! Mr Speaker, my constituents are starting to die from untreated disease! These Third World conditions are outrageous! People are dying!
HONOURABLE HEALTH MINISTER: Mr. Speaker, we have been unable to recruit any nurses who meet our government’s mandatory Inuktut language requirements. The death rates in the member’s community are a necessary sacrifice to ensure the purity of our sacred Inuit language in our Nunavut government.